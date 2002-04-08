Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live and an archived recording will be available for replay in the Investors & Media section of the Madrigal website after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. Resmetirom is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in patients with NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

Investor Contact

Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., [email protected]

Media Contact

Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., [email protected]



