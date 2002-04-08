Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
RVL Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc ( RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022, as follows:

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
11:15 a.m. ET
https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/031522a_js/?entity=85_1GFQ11B

The webcast will be available thereafter via the Company’s website www.rvlpharma.com website under the “Investor & News” section.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc ( RVLP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is the Company’s ophthalmic and medical aesthetics subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®.

Investor and Media Relations for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

