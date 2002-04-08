Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases for its Sports Field Products

CHICAGO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (: ODC) today announced that it will implement price increases for its sports field products, effective April 1, 2022.

Pricing actions are necessary as the Company continues to face significant inflation across many key cost inputs, including packaging, materials, natural gas, and non-fuel manufacturing costs.

“In order to continue our commitment to delivering high quality products to our customers, we must raise prices to relieve some of the pressure caused by current inflationary headwinds,” said Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These price adjustments will contribute to the Company’s efforts to rebuild margins to historical levels.”

Pro’s Choice sales representatives will communicate additional details of the price increase to their customers directly.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about Oil-Dri, please visit oildri.com. To learn more about Pro’s Choice, please visit proschoice1.com.

