Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary February 28, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2022

HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $183.7 billion as of February 28, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)





By Product Type:

February 28, 2022


January 31, 2022

Open-End Funds

$ 73,121


$ 75,351

Closed-End Funds

11,689


11,736

Exchange Traded Funds

1,402


1,430

Retail Separate Accounts

40,808


41,606

Institutional Accounts

53,002


55,123

Structured Products

3,636


3,635

Total

$ 183,658


$ 188,881

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

