Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 9, 2022

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (

NYSE:UHT, Financial) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.705 per share on, March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-five investments in twenty-one states.

favicon.png?sn=PH87044&sd=2022-03-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-realty-income-trust-announces-dividend-301499322.html

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH87044&Transmission_Id=202203091615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH87044&DateId=20220309
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles