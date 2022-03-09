Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
TE Connectivity announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at 2022 Annual General Meeting

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 9, 2022

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 9, 2022, the shareholders approved that a dividend of $2.24 per share be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.56, as follows:

TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year

Payment Date

Record Date

3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022

June 3, 2022

May 20, 2022

4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022

September 2, 2022

August 19, 2022

1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023

December 2, 2022

November 18, 2022

2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023

March 3, 2023

February 17, 2023

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=PH85689&sd=2022-03-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-approval-of-quarterly-dividends-by-shareholders-at-2022-annual-general-meeting-301498842.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

