Embraer Earnings Results 4th Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021

SÃO PAULO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 55 jets in the fourth quarter, of which 16 commercial aircraft and 39 executive jets (26 light and 13 mid-size). In 2021, a total of 141 jets were delivered comprised of 48 commercial aircraft and 93 executive jets (62 light and 31 mid-size).





in the fourth quarter, of which and (26 light and 13 mid-size). In 2021, a total of were delivered comprised of and (62 light and 31 mid-size). Firm order backlog ended 4Q21 at US$ 17.0 billion . This is the highest quarter backlog since 2Q18, driven by solid order activity, particularly in the Executive & Commercial segments. Book to bill in excess 2:1 for Commercial and Executive .





ended 4Q21 at . This is the since 2Q18, driven by solid order activity, particularly in the Executive & Commercial segments. . Revenues reached US$ 1.3 billion in the quarter and US$ 4.2 billion in 2021, in line with the Company guidance for revenues of US$ 4.0 – US$ 4.5 billion .





reached in the quarter and in 2021, in line with the Company guidance for revenues of – . Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins for 2021 reached guidance of 3.0% – 4.0% and 8.5% – 9.5%, respectively driven by enterprise efficiencies, better prices and mix volumes from Commercial, Executive and Services & Support segments.





and for 2021 guidance of 3.0% – 4.0% and 8.5% – 9.5%, respectively from Commercial, Executive and Services & Support segments. Significant improvement in Free Cash Flow (FCF) in 4Q21, with cash generation of US$ 452.6 million , leading to full year FCF of US$ 292.4 million in 2021 , surpassing FCF guidance of US$ 100 million or better.





(FCF) in 4Q21, with , leading to , surpassing FCF guidance of or better. Net Debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 5.6x in 2019 to 3.5x in 2021 , with strong FCF and EBITDA recovery.





ratio decreased from 5.6x in 2019 to , with strong FCF and EBITDA recovery. Guidance for 2022 (without Eve): commercial jet deliveries of 60-70 aircraft, executive jet deliveries of 100-110 aircraft, revenues in a range of US$ 4.5 to US$ 5.0 billion , Adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5% to 4.5%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.0% to 9.0%, and free cash flow of US$ 50 million or better for the year.

Main financial indicators

in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data IFRS 3Q21 4Q20 4Q21 2020 2021 Revenue 958.1 1,841.4 1,301.3 3,771.1 4,197.2 EBIT 30.0 103.6 60.6 (323.4) 201.3 EBIT margin % 3.1% 5.6% 4.7% -8.6% 4.8% Adjusted EBIT 35.7 76.6 56.2 (100.5) 167.0 Adjusted EBIT margin % 3.7% 4.2% 4.3% -2.7% 4.0% EBITDA 73.5 172.6 111.4 (39.6) 396.8 EBITDA margin % 7.7% 9.4% 8.6% -1.1% 9.5% Adjusted EBITDA 79.2 145.6 107.0 82.1 362.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 8.3% 7.9% 8.2% 2.2% 8.6% Adjusted net income (Loss) (33.9) (12.5) 57.2 (463.7) (28.9) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (0.1843) (0.0679) 0.3116 (2.5194) (0.1575) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (45.0) (3.3) 2.1 (731.9) (44.7) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (0.2450) (0.0179) 0.0114 (3.9766) (0.2434) Adjusted free cash flow 21.3 725.1 452.6 (990.2) 292.4 Net debt (1,803.6) (1,695.7) (1,392.2) (1,695.7) (1,392.2)

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Leonardo Shinohara, Jose Triques, Caio Pinez, Marilia Saback, and Viviane Pinheiro.

(+55 11) 3040-6874

[email protected]

ri.embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 4Q21 Results on:

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM (NY Time).

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br

Conference ID: EMBRAER

Telephones USA / Canada: +1 (412) 717-9627 / +1 (844) 204-8942 / UK: +44 20 3795 9972

Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 3181-8565 / +55 (11) 4090-1621

We recommend calling 15 minutes in advance.

