Codex Capital, L.L.C. Buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Snap Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Okta Inc

Investment company Codex Capital, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Snap Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Okta Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Codex Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Codex Capital, L.L.C. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Codex Capital, L.L.C.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,200 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.32%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 93,200 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.80%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,800 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,660 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 52,800 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.70%
New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $261.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $133.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 92.32%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $288.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 100,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 95.80%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $230.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $541.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2785.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 92.70%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 94.70%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $450.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.



