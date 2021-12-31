Codex Capital, L.L.C. Buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Snap Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Okta Inc

New Purchases: TEAM, ADI, DIS, ABNB, PATH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Snap Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Okta Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Codex Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Codex Capital, L.L.C. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Codex Capital, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/codex+capital%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,200 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.32% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 93,200 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.80% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,800 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,660 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 52,800 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.70%

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $261.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $133.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 92.32%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $288.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 100,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 95.80%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $230.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $541.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2785.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 92.70%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 94.70%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $450.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.