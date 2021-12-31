Front Row Advisors LLC Buys Autodesk Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Mitsubishi Electric Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Rio Tinto PLC

New Purchases: BR, META, KDP, ALLO, LYG, LW, UOVEY, PATH, TFII, SKX, RIVN, NOK, MIDD, MRVI, LCID, KD, GLOB, DOCN, DKILY, CMCO, CVE, BHVN, AMX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Honeywell International Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, AGNC Investment Corp, sells Mitsubishi Electric Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Rio Tinto PLC, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Row Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Front Row Advisors LLC owns 960 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,027 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,756 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,577 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 18,321 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.84% Target Corp (TGT) - 22,256 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 29 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 2751.81%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $204.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 7296.12%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 1600.00%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $185.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 61.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $20.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 73.15%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $485.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 120.22%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mitsubishi Electric Corp. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $28.14, with an estimated average price of $26.48.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97.

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 91.42%. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Front Row Advisors LLC still held 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 95.31%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Front Row Advisors LLC still held 1,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 82.11%. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $150.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Front Row Advisors LLC still held 305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 75%. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Front Row Advisors LLC still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 32.17%. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Front Row Advisors LLC still held 506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 50.32%. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Front Row Advisors LLC still held 77 shares as of 2021-12-31.