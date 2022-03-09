Quorum Announces New OEM Integrated Functionality For PowerLane

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS:TSXV) (“Quorum”), a SaaS software and services company that provides essential software that automotive dealerships rely on for operations throughout North America, is pleased to announce new Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”) integrated functionality for its PowerLane product. PowerLane is a mobile Service Lane tool that provides customers with a touchless, transparent customer experience that includes media capture capabilities that allow dealership customers to review a video of any necessary repairs.



“Quorum has partnered with GM and Hyundai to deliver more accurate customer vehicle maintenance and recall data into PowerLane,” stated Maury Marks, Quorum’s President and CEO. “GM, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan, Stellantis and other franchised dealerships are already taking advantage of Quorum’s integrated PowerLane features, and we are working to integrate to additional brands vehicle data. PowerLane is an integral part of Quorum’s service and parts solution that also includes Service CRM, Online Service Scheduling and BDC Services.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information, please go to QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

