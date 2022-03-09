Codorus Valley Bancorp Addresses Misleading Statements in Driver Management's Latest Filing

YORK, Pa., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (“Codorus Valley” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (“PeoplesBank”), today issued the following statement in response to misleading statements in the latest letters issued by Driver Management Company LLC and its affiliates (collectively, “Driver Management”).



In the latest letters filed today by Driver Management regarding loans underwritten by PeoplesBank for Richard Welkowitz, Driver Management included information that once again insinuated a false narrative. To be clear:

The loans underwritten for Mr. Welkowitz and his related entities were originated in 2016, 2017 and 2018, prior to the arrival of Craig Kauffman. Before Mr. Kauffman joined PeoplesBank in August 2018, the total exposure to Mr. Welkowitz and his related entities was in excess of $11,500,000. After Mr. Kauffman’s arrival, these loans were refinanced and paid down in an effort to reduce bank exposure. In fact, at the time of Mr. Welkowitz’s death in December 2019, PeoplesBank’s total exposure to his loans was under $8,000,000, reduced by over 25%.

Driver’s characterization of Mr. Kauffman’s relationship with Mr. Welkowitz prior to joining PeoplesBank, is categorically misleading and wrong. Mr. Kauffman was not close with Mr. Welkowitz and did not join PeoplesBank to continue doing business with him. During his tenure with a prior employer, Mr. Kauffman was in fact responsible for referring the Welkowitz relationship to the company’s special assets group and resolving the company’s loans to Mr. Welkowitz. Moreover, Mr. Kauffman declined numerous requests by Mr. Welkowitz for additional credit while at PeoplesBank.

PeoplesBank was not the only financial institution that had exposure to loans given to Mr. Welkowitz and his related entities. A total of 19 banks, including regional and leading national and global banks, had nearly $167 million in loans outstanding to Mr. Welkowitz and his related entities at the time of his death.

Mr. Kauffman has made it a priority over the past several years to improve credit risk management at PeoplesBank, including the restructuring of credit and approval processes, underwriting policy and execution, risk ratings, and the formation of a special assets department of the bank. These efforts included substantial staff additions and staff restructuring.

Despite Driver Management’s pattern of unprofessional behavior and attempts to perpetuate misleading information and unsupported rumors, the Corporation, including its Board of Directors and management team, have repeatedly attempted to engage in meaningful discussions with Driver Management. It is unfortunate Driver Management has decided to proceed with its campaign against our directors in furtherance of its true objective, which is an immediate sale of the Corporation and PeoplesBank.

