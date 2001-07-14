Mercer County Public Schools Extends Utilization of PowerSchool to Enhance Substitute Teacher Management Capabilities

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that Mercer+County+Public+Schools (MCPS) in Mercer County, West Virginia has renewed PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+SmartFind+Express. The service is the district’s primary substitute teacher management system. Along with its ongoing usage of PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Schoology+Learning, MCPS has seen improvements in identifying and filling substitute teacher positions, monitoring district-wide staffing needs, and creating more personalized lesson plans.

“Since our district implemented SmartFind Express, the platform’s unified interface has streamlined the way our district manages identifying, contacting, and scheduling substitute teachers across the district,” said James Agee, Business Education Instructor, Mercer County Public Schools. “PowerSchool has proven its ability to keep our educators organized and efficient each day of the week, which is why we continue to invest in this trusted education technology provider.”

Over the past two years, PowerSchool’s SmartFind Express and Schoology Learning have played an instrumental role in facilitating MCPS’ regular substitute management and learning operations. Further, MCPS staff have cited both solutions as mission critical to streamlining regular activity, which has been especially impactful since 2020 due to the additional digital and administrative support needed because of the pandemic.

Prior to implementing SmartFind Express and Schoology Learning, MCPS used multiple solutions to facilitate finding and scheduling substitute teachers, assignment distribution, and communication with parents. Through SmartFind Express’ automated communication, MCPS has experienced a frictionless substitute teacher management process. Similarly, Schoology Learning has improved MCPS’ ability to monitor and address student learning gaps, foster district-wide collaboration among staff, and create more interactive digital learning experiences for students, among other benefits.

“After seeing the positive impact SmartFind Express and Schoology Learning have had on Mercer County Public Schools teachers’ daily workflows, the benefits of implementing a trusted education technology provider like PowerSchool is clear,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “Providing intuitive and easy-to-use software is one of our primary goals for our users, and we are proud to help Mercer County Public Schools educators by offering leading education technology software.”

Located in the central Appalachian Mountains, MCPS is a public school district serving Mercer County, West Virginia. The district offers a Pre-K through 12th grade curriculum and educates over 9,000 students across its 25 total schools. Along with offering standard education courses, MCPS provides additional community programs such as its Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Academy of Adult Learning, and Read Aloud volunteer programs, among other programs.

