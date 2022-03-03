SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRAB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Grab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In December 2021, Grab went public through a special-purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") merger, emphasizing the Company's dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing and financial services areas through its "super app." The Company highlighted a purportedly significant opportunity for further growth in the firm's core businesses in Southeast Asia and other regions. Then, on March 3, 2022, Grab announced its first quarterly earnings report as a public company. Among other items, the Company reported a 44% revenue decline from the same period in the prior year, along with a loss of $3.6 billion for the year. Grab's management blamed the results on the Company's need to increase spending in order to offer higher commissions to attract drivers and greater incentives to users and partners.

On this news, Grab's stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 37.28%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.

