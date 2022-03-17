RF Industries Sets First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 17, 2022, prior to the open of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on March 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. To access the live call, dial 877-545-0523 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0016 (International) and give the participant access code 274196.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331

(International). The replay access code is 44780.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components such as RF connectors and adapters, dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Contacts:

RF Industries, Ltd.

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

[email protected]

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

[email protected]

