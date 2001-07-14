PORCH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Porch Group, Inc. on Behalf of Porch Group Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH) on behalf of Porch Group stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Porch Group has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Porch Group is a vertical software platform for the home, providing software and services to home services companies.

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Porch Group disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Porch Group’s stock declined by $0.87 per share, or approximately 12%, from $7.28 per share to close at $6.41 per share on March 2, 2022.

