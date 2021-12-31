Ares Management Llc Buys Archaea Energy Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Sells Option Care Health Inc, FTS International Inc,

New Purchases: LFG, HYG, RENT, RENT, RWAY, CIVI, CIVI, CCAP, CION, OXY,

LFG, HYG, RENT, RENT, RWAY, CIVI, CIVI, CCAP, CION, OXY, Added Positions: IEA, BBDC, ORCC, ARCC, GBDC, BCSF, FSK, PNNT, OCSL, BKCC, SLRC, TCPC, SAFM, TPC,

IEA, BBDC, ORCC, ARCC, GBDC, BCSF, FSK, PNNT, OCSL, BKCC, SLRC, TCPC, SAFM, TPC, Reduced Positions: OPCH, CRC, NMFC, FDUS, SAR,

OPCH, CRC, NMFC, FDUS, SAR, Sold Out: FTSI, XOG, PRVA, FE, TPVG, SUNS,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Archaea Energy Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, sells Option Care Health Inc, FTS International Inc, , Privia Health Group Inc, Saratoga Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ares Management Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 35,205,132 shares, 29.41% of the total portfolio. The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 19,096,090 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 10,830,308 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 14,942,640 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 46,774,772 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 14,942,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 554,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,387,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Runway Growth Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.04 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 873,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 153,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 15,241,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc by 214.52%. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 387,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 367,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Tutor Perini Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in FTS International Inc. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $26.38.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in SLR Senior Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.65 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 55.58%. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Ares Management Llc still held 2,084,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp by 38.87%. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ares Management Llc still held 27,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.