Philips recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Health Platforms

March 10, 2022

Cloud-based Philips HealthSuite Platform, purpose built for health and life sciences, enables connecting data across the care continuum

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has been included in the Gartner “Market Guide for Digital Health Platform for Healthcare Providers” report [1], as well as the “Competitive Landscape for Digital Health Platforms” [2]. According to Gartner, “by 2024, healthcare providers that have adopted a digital health platform approach will outpace competition and partners by 80% in the speed of digital transformation and new feature implementation.”

Philips HealthSuite Platform combines the core strengths of industry-leading cloud hosting and security with expertise in healthcare including regulatory compliance. By combining the power of AI with deep clinical knowledge Philips creates solutions that integrate into the workflows of healthcare providers. By connecting devices, unlocking data and fostering collaboration, Philips aims to meet healthcare providers’ needs to help deliver on the quadruple aim of care: Improving the experience for clinicians and patients, leading to lower costs and improved outcomes.

“We are pleased that Gartner has included Philips as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Digital Health Platform for Healthcare Providers. We believe it is a testament to the ability of our cloud-based platform to help provide our customers with clinical and operational insights, while adapting to their changing needs”, said Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Philips. “Our purpose built HealthSuite Platform securely stores critical healthcare data and provides both advanced data analytics and AI capabilities, while delivering industry-leading interoperability, connectivity, and regulatory compliance.”

According to Gartner , “the digital giants and healthcare specialized vendors have launched a range of cloud-first platforms that can liberate and connect siloed application data, provide prebuilt digital business capabilities and include tools to compose new digital experiences for end users.” Philips HealthSuite Platform is an integrated, modular set of standards-based capabilities that support the development of digital health propositions. To date, more than 100 types of medical devices have been integrated into HealthSuite, with over 145 billion clinical images securely archived on the cloud platform.

In addition, Gartner highlights that “modern applications architectures such as the digital health platform offer healthcare delivery organizations greater ability to meet evolving business needs and become more resilient during times of rapid change”. Philips has taken a platform approach to its informatics innovation to deliver data-driven actionable insights to advance precision care, support patient-centric, connected care and enable transitions of care.

For more information on Philips HealthSuite Platform please visit here . For more information on Philips' full portfolio of connected informatics solutions being showcased in booth #2501 at the HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, please visit www.philips.com/himss

