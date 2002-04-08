iMedia Digital Services Renews Google Search Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia Brands”) ( IMBI, IMBIL) announces today that its wholly owned business unit, iMedia Digital Services (“iMDS), a digital advertising platform that engages with over 200 million monthly digital shoppers in the U.S., has renewed its Google search agreement and has recently promoted Matt Leardini to president of iMDS.

“Google continues to be an important partner for iMDS,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands. “a collaborative partnership that has been in place with iMDS for over a decade now. And I am also proud to announce the recent promotion of Matt Leardini to President, iMDS. I have known Matt for over 15 years and am convinced that his continued entrepreneurial-minded leadership will drive the next growth phase for iMDS. Our opportunity is significant, in both the $9+ billion OTT advertising market and the $200+ billion online advertising market.”

“I want to thank Tim for his continued trust and investment," said Matt Leardini, President, iMDS. “It’s an exciting time for iMDS as we strengthen our existing suite of advertising services by fusing iMedia Brand’s entertainment networks and consumer brands’ first-party shopping data and unique digital advertising demand into our Retail Media Exchange. We believe these additions enable us to offer a truly differentiated value proposition in a crowded digital advertising marketplace today.”

Matt Leardini was initially appointed VP, Search and Advertising Operations in July 2021 as part of iMedia Brands acquisition of Synacor’s Portal and Advertising segment. Mr. Leardini originally started with Synacor in 2006 to launch its advertising business. While at Synacor, Matt built the company’s technology products in advertising and yield management, publisher account management, and managed advertising operations. In 2021, Mr. Leardini was recognized as ‘40 Under 40’ by Buffalo Business. He holds an MBA in Strategic Management from Niagara University and BS in Management Information from Bowling Green State University.

About iMDS

iMDS (iMDS.tv) is a leading digital advertising platform that specializes in engaging shopping enthusiasts in the online and OTT advertising marketplaces. iMDS’s flagship products are its Retail Media Exchange (“RME”) and its value-added services (“VAS”). RME is a proprietary advertising auction platform that in real-time simultaneously engages with advertisers, digital publishers, supply-side-platforms, and demand-side platforms to optimize advertising opportunities with consumers. VAS is a suite of digital products that provide iMDS clients, which include multichannel video programming distributors, internet service providers, digital publishers and ecommerce brands, with the digital tools to improve their customers’ digital engagement experiences.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. ( IMBI) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

