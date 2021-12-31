Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Invesco, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Mondelez International Inc

Added Positions: IVZ, JHG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Trian Fund Management, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trian Fund Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Trian Fund Management, L.p. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nelson Peltz

Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 11,391,981 shares, 27.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5% Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) - 28,272,648 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.28% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 45,473,859 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.72% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 12,853,962 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 19,991,416 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 45,473,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 95.5%. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.75%. Trian Fund Management, L.p. still held 237,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 94.37%. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.45%. Trian Fund Management, L.p. still held 450,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.