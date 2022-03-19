ImmunoGen to Present Full Results from SORAYA Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian Cancer at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

ImmunoGen%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that multiple abstracts were selected for oral and poster presentations at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer to be held on March 18-21, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

ORAL PRESENTATION

Full results from the pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirvetuximab) in ovarian cancer will be shared in a late-breaking oral presentation.

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer with High Folate Receptor Alpha Expression: Results from the SORAYA Study

Presenter: Dr. Ursula Matulonis, Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School, and SORAYA Co-Principal Investigator

Session: Scientific Plenary IV: Late-Breaking Abstracts

Session Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Session Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm MST

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Trial in progress posters from ImmunoGen’s MIRASOL and PICCOLO trials of mirvetuximab in ovarian cancer and a Phase 2 investigator-sponsored combination trial of mirvetuximab with carboplatin in the neoadjuvant setting will also be presented.

Title: MIRASOL: A Randomized, Open-Label, Phase 3 Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine vs. Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy in Advanced High-Grade Epithelial Ovarian, Primary Peritoneal, or Fallopian Tube Cancers with High Folate Receptor Alpha Expression

Presenter: Dr. Kathleen Moore, Director of the Oklahoma TSET Phase I Program, Associate Professor of the Section of Gynecologic Oncology at The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, and MIRASOL Principal Investigator

Title: PICCOLO: An Open-Label, Single Arm, Phase 2 Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Recurrent Platinum-Sensitive, High-Grade Epithelial Ovarian, Primary Peritoneal, or Fallopian Tube Cancers with High Folate Receptor Alpha Expression

Presenter: Dr. Angeles Alvarez Secord, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina

Title: Single-Arm Phase II Trial of Carboplatin and Mirvetuximab Soravtansine as Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Advanced-Stage Ovarian, Fallopian Tube or Primary Peritoneal Cancer who are Folate Receptor α Positive

Presenter: Dr. Jhalak Dholakia, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Alabama

OTHER PRESENTATIONS

Final data from the mirvetuximab plus bevacizumab platinum-agnostic combination study, which were originally shared at ASCO 2021, will be re-presented.

Title: Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, a Folate Receptor Alpha-Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate in Combination with Bevacizumab in Patients with Platinum-Agnostic Ovarian Cancer: Final Analysis

Session: Seminal Abstracts: The Best of ASCO, ESMO, IGCS, and ESGO

Presenter: Dr. David O’Malley, Professor, Director of Gynecologic Oncology and the Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at The Ohio State University and the James Cancer Center

Additional information can be found on the SGO+website.

INVESTOR EVENT INFORMATION

ImmunoGen will hold an investor event to discuss the SORAYA data, featuring a roundtable with key opinion leaders, on Sunday, March 20 at 7:30 am MST/10:30 am EDT in the Moly Meeting Room at the Westin Phoenix Downtown. To access the live event by phone, dial (877) 621-5803; the conference ID is 1986619. The event may also be accessed via webstream on the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

