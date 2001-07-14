Loop Energy Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call Date

Following on from the recent webinar, Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN) announces it plans to report consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Loop will host a conference call on Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 and the successful+delivery+of+its+2021+objectives.

Please dial-in by phone 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Loop Energy call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (888) 330-2057

International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0203

Conference ID: 5946836

The Company’s past financial results are available at investors.loopenergy.com.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the Company’s proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow™ is designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005268/en/