NICE Named 2022 Company of the Year in the North American Contact Center Industry by Frost & Sullivan

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2022 Best Practices Company of the Year Award in the North American Contact Center industry. A top honor, the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award recognizes companies at the forefront of innovation and growth based on a visionary understanding of the future. NICE was praised for its regular cadence of development and innovation around major industry trends, such as digital transformation, personalization, omnichannel service delivery, employee and customer engagement and the infusion of intelligence across the customer journey.

According to Frost & Sullivan, a fundamental reason that NICE is a leader in the market is its continuous innovation, which consistently pushes the envelope on key trends in the industry.

As part of its mission to create extraordinary customer experiences from the digital doorstep across the entire customer journey, NICE recently introduced Customer Experience Interactions (CXi). CXi embodies all the components of the NICE CXone platform into an intelligent framework for customer interactions, fundamentally changing the way organizations engage and interact with customers. It enables connected, smart, hyper-personalized customer engagements, using a combination of contact center as a service, workforce optimization, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital self-service all seamlessly integrated into CXone.

“The seismic shifts in technology innovation and adoption result in the constant creation of new consumer expectations,” said Barak Eilam, NICE CEO. “As those expectations have risen, easy, quick, clear and intuitive experiences have become a given for customers, requiring businesses to differentiate beyond the boundaries of the contact center. We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for innovating at the forefront of customer experience trends, adding new functionality to customer care before others in the market.”

Frost & Sullivan released an award+write+up alongside the 2022 Company of the Year Award, recognizing NICE as excelling across criteria in the contact center space, such as addressing unmet needs, providing visionary scenarios through mega trends, leadership focus, and brand equity. The write up details how the reputation of the contact center has dramatically shifted, increasing its importance and expanding its role within organizations.

According to the Frost & Sullivan write up, “To be a winner in this increasingly complex industry means providing an extensive array of integrated solutions on a modern platform that takes advantage of the cloud and AI technologies. NICE, a leader in the contact center industry, has long been navigating the waters of technological change.”

Nancy Jamison, Frost & Sullivan Industry Director, said “Driven by the winds of consumer preference, sentiment and expectation, NICE has continuously innovated to accommodate a rapidly changing consumer base.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

