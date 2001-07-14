Drive Shack Inc. Soaring High, Bringing Puttery to New York City's Meatpacking District

Drive+Shack+Inc. (the “Company”) ( NYSE:DS, Financial), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced plans to bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing experience, to New York City’s Meatpacking District.

Renowned for its dynamic, 24-hour atmosphere, the Meatpacking District borders Chelsea to the north and the West Village to the south. It’s also home to the first stretch of the world-famous High Line, a 1.45-mile linear park built atop a former rail line. As one of Manhattans’ trendiest hubs for nightlife, food and fashion, the Meatpacking District is the perfect complement to the Puttery experience.

The largest Puttery yet, this 26,600-square-foot venue will span multiple levels featuring uniquely themed courses, a rooftop lounge area and several bars throughout. Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy a chef-driven menu alongside expertly curated craft cocktails.

“As one of the trendiest, nightlife-driven areas in the city, we are thrilled to bring Puttery to Manhattan's iconic Meatpacking District,” Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri said. “New York City is synonymous with innovation, which is at the center of our company’s DNA. By bringing something fresh and unexpected to the area, we are excited to maintain our momentum as one of the top innovators in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.”

A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with innovative scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience. Puttery is currently open in The Colony, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C. Other Puttery venues currently under development include Washington, D.C.; Miami; Houston; Philadelphia; Chicago and Pittsburgh.

Puttery New York City will be located at 446 W. 14th St., between the Diane von Furstenberg store and the 14th Street entrance to the High Line.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. ( NYSE:DS, Financial) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

