Baudax Bio to Present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. ( BXRX, Financial), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

