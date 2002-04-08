Liquidia Corporation to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 17, 2022

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation ( LQDA) announced today that it will report its full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 1379421. A webcast of the call will be available on Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/index.php/investors/events-and-presentations and archived for a period of 30 days thereafter.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, which has received tentative approval from the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

