55 North Mining Inc. 2022 Plans

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its 2022 plan for the Last Hope Gold Project. Bruce Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are extremely pleased with our progress to date on our Last Hope Gold Project, a high-grade gold project 10km away from Alamos Gold's 2Moz Lynn Lake Project in northern Manitoba. In light of the current gold market, 55 North Management would like to remind investors of the 2021 drill results from the Last Hope Gold Project."

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) LH-20-05 146.50 151.70 5.20 6.76 LH-20-03 135.00 142.00 7.00 7.59 LH-20-02 100.00 107.00 7.00 4.63 LH-20-04 149.00 156.00 7.00 2.17 LH-20-08 346.0 361.7 15.7 19.25 LH-20-09 355.0 359.0 4.0 6.25 LH-21-20 480.0 488.0 8.0 6.17

Plans for 2022

Our Phase 3 exploration program, planned for 2022, will consist of: a) in-fill drilling within the high-grade shoots to upgrade and increase the resources in these areas, b) step-out drilling along strike to the southeast, and c) extension drilling down plunge along the high-grade shoots to add resources as we extend the depth of the deposit from the currently relatively shallow 520 m. In addition, we have applied for a permit to construct a 5.6 km access trail from an existing all-weather road, in order to avoid our reliance on weather-dependent winter ice roads, and expensive helicopter-assisted drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Peter Karelse, VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Karelse consents to the publication of this announcement by 55 North Mining Inc. Mr. Karelse certifies that this announcement fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is an exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

