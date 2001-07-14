RUSSIAN STOCK UBS MARGIN CALL INVESTOR ALERT: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Investigates UBS for Triggering Margin Calls in Light of the Ongoing Sanctions Imposed Against Russia for Ukraine Invasion

National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses from using Russian assets as collateral through UBS (NYSE: UBS) in light of the ongoing sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Brokerage firms such as UBS should protect a brokerage account’s equity through risk management strategies in the event that the price of a stock purchased on margin declines, especially in cases involving country risk like the Russia-Ukraine crisis. A brokerage firm’s unsuitable use of margin in an investment account may result in liability, and can be a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim.”

UBS reportedly triggered margins calls on some of their wealth management clients who used Russian assets as collateral, which required the impacted investors to add additional cash or securities to support their collateralized loans. UBS has approximately $200 million exposure to Russian assets in loans to its clients. The financial fallout from the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues today as FINRA halted trading for several Russian stocks and major U.S. credit agencies warned about an “imminent” Russia default.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to UBS’s risk management strategies to protect customer accounts’ collateral involving Russian stocks. Former and current customers of UBS who suffered losses exceeding $100,000 resulting from recommendations to use Russian assets as collateral, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 888-997-9956, and download our Special+Investor+Report.

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KlaymanToskes has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

