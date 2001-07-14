Veritone Showcases Multilingual Synthetic Voices of Executive Leadership on Veritone's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Call

Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE™, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced today that the audio script for the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results call was brought to you by digitally cloned voices of Chief Executive Officer Chad Steelberg, President Ryan Steelberg, Chief Financial Officer Mike Zemetra and very special guest digital twin of the legendary sports announcer Vin Scully. This is the world’s first use of multilingual synthetic voice clones for a financial results call.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005430/en/

Iconic voice Vin Scully opens Veritone’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results call with his digital twin. Legendary sports announcer's synthetic voice clone was created using Veritone Voice, an artificial intelligence voice modeling solution that enables users to securely create synthetic custom voices and create projects with stock voices from a library of over 200+ voices across more than 150 languages. Veritone offers a comprehensive suite of integrated voice features including voice creation, voice management, voice licensing with rights and clearances, voice workflows and voice monetization. For Vin Scully, and all talent working with Veritone, the company has implemented strict safeguards and regulated process and checkpoints to ensure proper rights, clearances and content approvals are followed. (Photo: Business Wire)

Veritone Voice is part of an emerging market made up of digital assistants and voice applications valued at $14.8B and+projected+to+grow+to+%2436B+by+2025. The Veritone Voice solution enables entities across all industries to scale content production and supports individual talent such as celebrities, athletes, and market influencers.

“I have yet to meet an executive who enjoys reading scripts developed by marketing, altered by investor relations, and scrutinized by legal, into a microphone – even when it’s great news,” said Ryan Steelberg, president and co-founder of Veritone. “Executives are also often fatigued in the preparation for earnings, but with Veritone Voice are now able to express the vocal tone they prefer when delivering the script. Furthermore, the speed and quality of the synthetic content we can produce has changed the way broadcasters, podcasters, audiobook publishers and animation studios are producing content. The two largest broadcasters in the U.S. are now leveraging our solution for content creation and localization. Once enterprises realize how much content they produce and how efficient realistic synthetic content creation and localization is – they, too, will follow the path of the media and entertainment industry.”

With Veritone’s Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS) solutions, Veritone offers a comprehensive suite of integrated voice features including voice creation, voice management, voice licensing with rights and clearances, voice workflows and voice monetization.

For Vin Scully, and all talent working with Veritone, the company has implemented strict safeguards and regulated process and checkpoints to ensure proper rights, clearances and content approvals are followed. Once consent from Scully was received, Veritone was able to collect the necessary, authorized, training data to create his voice model. Added IP protection for Scully’s voice clone and all voice clones in Veritone Voice include inaudible watermarks and proprietary tools to help ensure content can only be accessed after permission is granted. All voice training data and voice models are stored in a highly secure, proprietary digital asset management platform, ensuring the protection of voice model data. Vin Scully’s voice AI model, like all other voice models in Veritone Voice, can only work on Veritone systems and cannot be deployed anywhere else.

“Getting earnings data out into the market is incredibly important and often stressful as we scrutinize every detail in our script and filings,” said Mike Zemetra, chief financial officer of Veritone. “When using synthetic voice for our financial results call, my first concern was what if there are last minute changes or corrections? I discovered that Veritone Voice takes just a few minutes with updates, and it also enhances non-verbal aspects of speech such as pitch, volume, speed of delivery, rhythm and intonation – making my synthetic voice the closest version of my own voice.”

Veritone Voice enables users to securely create synthetic custom voices and create projects with stock voices from a library of over 200+ voices across more than 150 languages. It supports both text-to-speech (the process of producing synthetic speech from a text file) and speech-to-speech (the process of producing synthetic speech from an audio file) modalities, giving clients the ability to create voices for all of their voice projects. The solution has won two industry awards in less than a year including the NAB+Show+Product+of+Year+Award+in+2021 and the 14th+Annual+Media+Excellence+Award+in+2021.

“Every large enterprise executive should have their voice cloned in 2022,” said Scott Leatherman, chief marketing officer at Veritone. “Beyond the basic earnings call script, enterprise leadership can use their authorized voice models for solution demos, marketing videos and established Title II and Title III regulations for audio descriptions. With Veritone Voice, executives can engage their audiences with audio files they can listen to anywhere, in the language of their choice, at a fraction of the cost and time it takes in traditional content development with the immediate transfer of credibility from the company's top executives.”

A replay of the earnings call with synthetic modeled voices of executive leadership in English, Chinese, French, German and Spanish is available here.

For more information, visit Veritone and explore the voices with a free+trial.

Visit Veritone at the 2022+NAB+Show, booth W4716.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005430/en/