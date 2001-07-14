PAR™ Technology's Data Central® Restaurant Management Solution to Serve California Pizza Kitchen's 150+ Locations

%3Cb%3EParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a global restaurant technology company and builder of a unified commerce cloud platforms for enterprise restaurants, today announced that PAR’s Data Central restaurant back-office application was chosen by California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) to provide enterprise-level data management for their restaurants. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Data Central plays a major role in CPK’s back-office technology upgrade efforts and will help to control food and inventory costs as well as provide streamlined data reporting across all corporate locations moving forward. Data Central will also confer time-saving benefits to CPK managers like accurate inventory counts, suggestive ordering, and automated invoicing features, leaving more time and energy to take care of restaurant guests.

“Data Central made the most sense for our stringent requirements,” said JT Szczuka, Vice President of Supply Chain & Procurement at California Pizza Kitchen, commenting on the selection. “It integrates well within our current tech stack, doesn’t require any ‘theoretical’ costs or fuzzy math, and has plenty of capabilities for customization. Best of all, it works everywhere, for everyone within our restaurants.”

“We are really pleased with CPK’s selection of Data Central. At a time when food costs are impacting restaurant margins, restaurant chains with multiple locations need reliable data reporting as a baseline,” added Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Data Central delivers centralized control while providing a personalized experience for managers at the store level, and reports on the data that’s relevant to CPK’s growth plans.”

ABOUT CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN

CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants worldwide, 12 international cities, and 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, and handcrafted beverages. Learn more at %3Cb%3Ewww.cpk.com%3C%2Fb%3E or chat with them on %3Cb%3EInstagram%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EFacebook%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh® Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.partech.com%3C%2Fb%3E or connect with us on %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EFacebook%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3EInstagram%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005135/en/