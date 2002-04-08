Blue Earth Resources Launches BluePetro Branded Fuel Offering for Southeast U.S. Convenience Stores





Opportunity to leverage fuel wholesale specialization to fill void of branded fuel supply options for low volume operators

Phase 1 plan: add 40 stores and ~19mm gallons in new annual volume for an additional $75 million in gross revenue within 18 months

Phase 2 evaluation and development will occur in coming 2-3 quarters

Knoxville, TN, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Blue Earth Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS: BERI) ("Blue Earth" or the "Company"), a U.S. fuel marketer, announces the launch of BluePetro, a fuel brand serving southeast U.S. independent convenience store operators.

The initiative’s first site surveys are underway with branding agreement offers to follow and expectations of first stores online within the Company’s current first quarter ended May 31, 2022.

“The lack of branded fuel supply options available to smaller convenience store operators in the southeast is a void in the marketplace where we can apply our expertise and business advantages to grow volume, and annual recurring revenue (ARR),” commented Scott M Boruff, BERI CEO. “During a time of unprecedented gas price volatility, consumers will demand and benefit from more choice and from the success of local, small business owners.”

BluePetro is an extension of Blue Earth Resources and signifies calm confidence in delivery of best fuel value for southeast consumers.

Features for the operators include a complete branding package - LED price sign, canopy wrap, pump decals, paint refresh, safe and secure point of sale (POS) processing, and 10-year fuel supply contract through Blue Earth Resources.

About Blue Earth Resources

Blue Earth Resources, Inc. is a fuel marketer which provides custom-designed solutions to refined fuel procurement supply issues and logistics challenges faced by fuel customers in the United States.

A customized composite of risk management, computation of industry, financial, and geo-political information assists each customer to make real-time market decisions that reduce cost and prevent business interruption.

Our risk management reporting incorporates specific risk tolerance assessments of each customer and includes purchase and sales contract review, and will include bulk inventory management (shipping, terminaling, and hedging), retail margin protection, and other custom reporting.

Wholesale products supplied and distributed are various grades of refined fuels including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, biofuels, ethanol, and aviation fuel that are marketed along multiple supply points within regional pipelines.

Customers include retailers, jobbers, commercial, industrial, power plants, municipalities, government, agricultural, and manufacturers.

www.berifuels.com

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology.

Contact

Scott M. Boruff, CEO

[email protected]

(865) 237-4448

