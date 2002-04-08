MariMed Launches Vibations: High + Energy Drink Mix Brand

NORWOOD, Mass., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed'' or the "Company") today announced the launch of Vibations: High + Energy, an all-natural, full-spectrum cannabis drink mix that provides focus and energy for the mind and body. This launch marks MariMed’s entry into cannabis-infused beverages, which, is one of the fastest-growing categories in the industry, according to Headset data.



Active and athletic cannabis users have long desired an infused cannabis product that combines the focused mind with an energy boost. When mixed with water, Vibations: High + Energy provides that desired effect.

“Like all MariMed products, we developed Vibations: High + Energy to meet specific consumer needs,” said MariMed Chief Operating Officer Tim Shaw. “There is an increasing market segment of active cannabis users who want the calming effect of full-spectrum cannabis along with a shot of energy to help them elevate their game.”

Every single-serving packet of Vibations: High + Energy contains full-spectrum cannabis, guarana-based caffeine for energy, and a variety of vitamins and electrolytes for hydration. It is available in four flavors – Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Tangerine Tea, Iced Tea Lemonade, and Pomegranate Blueberry Acai. The Pomegranate Blueberry Acai flavor also contains monk fruit and stevia for a sugar-free option, making Vibations: High + Energy ideal for the health-conscious consumer.

Vibations: High + Energy is available at select dispensaries in Massachusetts, including MariMed’s Panacea Wellness in Middleborough. The brand will soon be available in Delaware and Maryland.

For information on MariMed and its brands, visit www.marimedinc.com .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze PR

Email: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ac75a89-d2e7-4161-a853-8049a7294947