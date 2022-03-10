Atlantic's KB Industries Flexi(R)-Pave Adds Comfort, Porosity, and Aesthetics for the Naples, FL Residents and Visitors

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's KB Industries is currently installing 13,000 feet of its proprietary Flexi®-Pave at the Moorings Park in Naples, FL

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has completed a 10,000 ft installation of Flexi®-Pave, with another 3,000 ft being installed within the next week. The installation being at a multi building complex for the London Bay Apartments, located in Moorings Park, Naples Fl. Flexi®-Pave was chosen for its comfort, porosity and aesthetics along the complex's trail that provides leisure use and pathing around the property and its many elegant homes.

Flexi®-Pave's reputation over the past 20 years continues to draw property managers and owners to KBI for installation of the most beneficial paving available - Flexi®-Pave. Management and owners networking with other property owners are helping to spread the word for KBI, resulting in more and more installations across the country due to Flexi®-Pave's benefits and it's pleasing visual appeal.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi ® -Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquiries to:

[email protected]

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

