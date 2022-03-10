Enzolytics IPF Immune(TM), an Immune Modulator, Is Introduced into the U.S. Market This Month

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/) announces that Enzolytics IPF Immune™, its immune modulator, will be introduced into the U.S. market later this month.

The product will be presented in late March by the Company's representative Nutritional Products International (https://nutricompany.com/) to large and small retailers at the ECRM's Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Convention. At this program, the Company will have the opportunity to reach out to large and small retailers, ranging from Amazon to CVS Health, and GNC to Walgreens, to introduce the Company's new product. The ECRM convention is designed to bring retail buyers and new products together for private one-on-one meetings allowing the Company to present its new product to regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

IPF Immune™ is a liquid nutritional supplement that acts an immune modulator to benefit the immune system by fortifying it against infections. The active components in the supplement have been registered with the FDA for use in the U.S. under NDI reg. no. 1083. The product is produced and sold by the Company pursuant to U.S. Patent No. 8,309,072.

This ‘072 Patent, entitled "Irreversibly-Inactivated Pepsinogen Fragments for Modulating Immune Function", covers the use of Irreversibly Inactivated Pepsin Fragments (IPF) which has been shown in tests to perform an immune modulating function. The primary IPF ingredient is a complex platform that modulates the immune system and may be used alone or as a concomitant therapy for a variety of diseases. The IPF active substance in the product is derived from pepsin from the mucosa, and the method of its extraction and application is the subject of the licensed Patent invented by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer Harry Zhabilov. The immune modulator is made from purified, and lyophilized pepsin containing a polypeptide chain of 327 amino acid residues and one phosphoric acid residue. Using a proprietary method, a peptide chain of 36 amino acids, IPF, is isolated and made available in a ready-to-use liquid form.

In tests, this therapeutic has demonstrated significant beneficial effects for various diseases, whether used alone or as a concomitant therapy, by bolstering the immune system. The irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF) in IPF Immune™ effectively inhibits the infectious HSV-1 viral progeny without toxicity to cells. The viral yield in tested subjects was also reduced. IPF has similar clinical benefits of Acyclovir (for treating Herpes) and Tamiflu (for treating Influenza) but those therapies were found to be 35 times more toxic to the body.

The Company's research and development of IPF Immune™ ™ dates back many years before the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a supplement that stimulates the body's immune system to fight against different infections. This is accomplished by fortifying the immune system by boosting T-cell activity to address infections.

Immunity booster supplements have become very popular due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company believes consumers will choose this supplement because IPF Immune™ helps fortify the immune system against infections. The North American dietary supplements market size is large, valued at over $50 Billion in 2020, and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% over each of the next 5 years. Consumers are increasingly aware of the significance of personal health and wellbeing and this awareness is driving the market. As a result, immunity boosters recorded record sales, and in 2020-21, immunity-boosting supplements accounted for 33 percent of all new supplement sales.

Enzolytics IPF Immune™ will play a significant role in this space and due to its beneficial effects, the Company expects it will be well received. Medical experts now acknowledge that significant respiratory pathogens, bacterium, viruses, or other microorganisms that can cause illness, will be with us continuously into the future. An immune stimulus will be a significant benefit year after year.

Retailers are fully aware that sales for immunity supplements skyrocketed during the pandemic and sales will continue to be strong as people search for any advantage to protect themselves from illness. IPF Immune™ is designed to kick-start a person's immune system and it is expected that it will be well received by the public.

IPF Immune™ is a product meant for today's health care environment.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. In addition, its proprietary methodology, covered in its pending U.S. Patent Application for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies, is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases, including the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2) and HTLV-1.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

