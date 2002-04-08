FTI Consulting Partners with Reveal

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that the Technology segment has added Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered e-discovery platform, to its bench of software partners. The partnership will strengthen FTI Technology’s early case assessment, AI and advanced analytics offerings, enabling fast access to insights supporting litigation, investigations, compliance, antitrust, data privacy matters and more.



“The scope, scale and complexity of data volumes are rising quickly,” said Daryl Teshima, a Senior Managing Director within the Technology segment at FTI Consulting. “This is placing a greater emphasis on utilizing AI and analytics to reduce datasets efficiently and defensibly and uncover important facts quickly. Reveal’s strong AI and analytics features will only amplify our robust analytics tech stack, providing our team with a broad range of advanced capabilities to create discovery workflows that can stand up to the current and emerging wave of data challenges.”

This partnership announcement extends an existing relationship between FTI Technology and Brainspace, a leading analytics platform that was acquired by Reveal in 2020. FTI Technology provides clients with a selection of industry-leading and bespoke analytics and e-discovery solutions across a range of software platforms for early case assessments, document review, processing, Story Development, data subject access requests and other use cases. FTI Technology’s expert team can reduce the cost of discovery and accelerate case strategy development by leveraging key capabilities within Reveal, including:

Sentiment analysis

Linguistic and emotional intelligence

Contextual analysis

Active learning

Concept search

Communications trends

Visual analytics



“FTI Technology, now backed by a leading AI-powered platform for e-discovery, combines sophisticated solutions with experienced professionals to find innovative and defensible approaches to address today’s challenging legal and regulatory matters,” said Wendell Jisa, Founder and CEO of Reveal. “We are excited that this partnership will provide FTI Technology and its clients with more options to accelerate early case assessment, fact-finding and the discovery process.”

FTI Technology solves data-related business challenges, with expertise in legal and regulatory matters. As data grows in size and complexity, FTI Technology helps organizations better govern, secure, find, analyze and rapidly make sense of information. Innovative technology, expert services and tenacious problem-solving provide global clients with defensible and repeatable solutions. Organizations rely on FTI Technology to root out fraud, maintain regulatory compliance, reduce legal and IT costs, protect sensitive materials, quickly find facts and harness organizational data to create business value. For more information, please visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time and money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

