BIO-key Sponsors Cyber Security Workshop at New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Legislative Conference in Albany

WALL, N.J., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, will sponsor the “Cyber Security: A Primer for County Leaders” workshop on Monday, March 14, from 3:45-5:00 p.m. ET, as part of the 2022 New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Legislative Conference. The NYSAC conference will take place March 14-16, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza in Albany, NY. BIO-key is proud to continue to help educate county leaders on the most imminent cyber security threats and baseline cyber defense strategies to protect their governments and constituents.



To register for the NYSAC Legislative Conference and view the agenda, visit here. To learn more about how BIO-key is helping government agencies improve their cyber security, visit here.

County governments face a growing array of cyber threats, including ransomware and phishing, while managing pandemic-driven changes in how employees collaborate and connect with citizens and suppliers. The workshop will highlight content included in the recently published Cyber Security Primer for Local Government Leaders, created by NYSAC in partnership with other New York local government and higher education organizations. The workshop seeks to raise awareness of ongoing cyber security threats targeting New York counties and to educate county leaders on these risks and strategies to work more closely with their IT and security leaders to manage cyber risks.

“The top priority for county governments is to serve and protect their citizens and employees. To do that, everyone, especially county leaders, needs to understand and take action to keep their counties safe,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, BIO-key. “Sponsoring this workshop is another example of our continued commitment to helping government entities on their journey to better cyber security.”

“New York counties and those across the country continue to select BIO-key’s PortalGuard as their preferred IAM platform. Most use PortalGuard’s flexible authentication options to add Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to their security stack, to support cyber security compliance requirements without disrupting their users’ workflows. BIO-key understands the needs of county governments and offers solutions that are available at a fraction of the cost of less-capable, mainstream MFA solutions, and can be implemented in a cloud-based IDaaS model to control infrastructure investments and exposure.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity, and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution provides secure, convenient access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based, Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

