Windtree to Present at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

WARRINGTON, Pa., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



To view the presentation, click HERE. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Page of the company’s website (www.windtreetx.com).

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on facilitating the transfer of the clinical development of AEROSURF®, to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK. Windtree is also evaluating KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients. Included in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

Contact Information:

Monique Kosse

LifeSci Advisors

212.915.3820 or [email protected]

Media contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

646.876.5868 or [email protected]



