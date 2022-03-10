Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Wisconsin

FREMONT, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Wisconsin have seen growing deployments of the Enphase® Energy System powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries.



Residential storage capacity is poised for substantial growth in Wisconsin, with deployments expected to grow 15-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Wisconsin homeowners are increasingly looking to take control of their home energy with clean, reliable electricity from solar and batteries,” said Trevor Sumner, president at Sun Badger Solar , an Enphase Gold level installer. “As the largest and fastest growing residential solar company in the state, our team of installers are proud to work with Enphase and build customized and reliable solutions powered by industry-leading IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries.”

Wisconsin homeowners can now choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ solar microinverters. IQ8 can provide Sunlight Backup during a grid outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with the IQ8 microinverters.

“Our team of installers are hard-wired to deliver a top-notch customer experience while Enphase engineers are hard-wired to build some of the highest quality and advanced solar and battery technology,” said Brandon Olson, co-founder, co-owner and chief operations officer at Olson Solar Energy , an Enphase Silver level installer. “IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters are extraordinary in their ability to unlock the holy grail that is reliable backup power, bringing the future of clean energy to homeowners today.”

"When talking with rural Wisconsin homeowners who are managing frequent power losses and challenging winters, it is essential they have absolute faith in the components they are counting on to power their home when they need it most,” said J.D. Smith, business development coordinator at Arch Electric, an Enphase Silver level installer. “This is where Enphase's track record and reputation come in. Together with Enphase, we are earning customer trust by offering some of the most durable and reliable home energy solutions on the market. The IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters give homeowners true peace of mind and control over their energy future."

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Solar energy paired with home batteries are a safe, secure investment that homeowners can make to protect their families and better manage energy costs,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to work with our installer network in Wisconsin to deliver Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters. For customers that want an even greater peace of mind, we offer the ability to integrate the Enphase Energy System into their existing, traditional home standby generators, enabling them to have a reliable all-in-one energy solution that provides virtually unlimited energy independence and resilience.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, Power Start, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; market growth; market demand; increased deployments; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: