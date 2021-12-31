PolarityTE to Report Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 30, 2022

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) today announced that it will report results for the year ended December 31, 2021, by press release on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast with Q&A on March 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-800-581-5838 (U.S. and Canada) or +44 (0)330 165 3641 (International) with confirmation code 361897 and referencing "PolarityTE Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call". A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by using the link below.

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available for 30 days, beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and can be found by visiting PolarityTE's website at https://www.polarityte.com/news-media/events, or by clicking on the link above.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products. PolarityTE's first regenerative tissue product is SkinTE®. PolarityTE has an open investigational new drug application (IND) for SkinTE® with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now pursuing the first of two pivotal studies on SkinTE® needed to support a biologics license application (BLA) for a chronic cutaneous ulcer indication. SkinTE® is available for investigational use only. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com.

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, SKINTE, and WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF are registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

