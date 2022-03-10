Marina Maher Communications Doubles Down on Client Experience

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Maher Communications (MMC) today announced that Diana Farina has joined the agency as Group Senior Vice President, Client Excellence. She will strive to revolutionize the client experience through rapid innovation of team design and agile ways of working, which the agency recognizes that clients and prospects of all sizes are craving. This comes on the heels of the agency's expanded leadership roster and several new agency assignments in healthcare, consumer wellness and scientific communications.

"Since the agency's inception, our culture has been rooted in an entrepreneurial spirit," noted CEO & Founder Marina Maher. "We lead Fortune 50 clients' approach to communications, helping them look around corners and stay ahead of their competitors. Now, we're continuing our evolution by innovating to redefine the agency-client relationship."

Diana comes to MMC with an enviable track record in reimagining how teams collaborate to exceed client expectations. Prior to joining MMC, Diana was a core team lead for WPP's largest global healthcare engagement. Diana brings more than 20 years of agency services experience and a decade of experience in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical marketing. She excels in global team integration, operational efficiency, talent development and new ways of working.

In her newly created role, Diana will create bespoke ways to service strategic client relationships, advancing integrated workflow across the agency and harmonizing a seamless experience for clients across geographies and disciplines. She will report to Ivette Sanz Osso, Managing Director, Business Strategist, whose global operations expertise has enhanced the agency's approach to organizational design and change management processes.

"Diana is nothing short of a change agent," says Sanz Osso. "Her appetite for excellence and strong interpersonal and relationship building skills are exactly what we're seeing clients are seeking; she inspires clients and colleagues at every turn."

In the past year, MMC has been approached by prospective clients interested in a new formula for success—tailor-made flexibility that puts their business needs at the center and designs teams and experiences from there, ultimately delivering efficiency and value creation.

"Across the industry, we've all seen the hyper-acceleration of different service needs for clients," said Farina. "As a next-gen agency that moves at the speed of culture, I was attracted to MMC's approach to innovation with client needs in mind. I'm excited to power-up our client-centric work, reimagining the future of the agency model."

