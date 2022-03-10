New Birmingham INVO Center Offers Families an Affordable Advanced Fertility Treatment Solution to Help Combat Rising Costs

PR Newswire

SARASOTA, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), developers of the INVOcell®, an advanced fertility treatment technology which is currently available through a number of channels, including its new joint-venture owned INVO Center in Birmingham, Alabama, highlights an initiative to continuously provide transparent and affordable advanced fertility treatment solutions to combat rising patient costs.

"In today's inflationary market environment, we believe it is more important than ever to drive home the benefits of the affordable and effective INVOcell advanced fertility treatment solution," commented INVO CEO, Steve Shum. "Our center in Birmingham is actively treating patients at a lower cost than often seen with conventional IVF solutions, helping the many patients that remain underserved not only in Alabama, but from the 30 states around the country from where our patients have traveled to Birmingham to seek this more affordable option. This further demonstrates our key initiative to remain focused on the democratization of fertility through the use of our revolutionary INVOcell solution."

Currently, at the Birmingham INVO Center, the all-in cost of an IVC (intravaginal culture) procedure is generally less than $7,000. Conventional IVF typically ranges from $12,000 to $15,000 per cycle.

Dr. Karen R. Hammond, DNP, CRNP, and reproductive specialist at Innovative Fertility Specialists, an INVO Center in Birmingham, commented, "Our data have shown that IVC has a comparable pregnancy rate to conventional IVF with significantly lower costs and risks for patients. We have streamlined the entire IVC process by utilizing the INVOcell solution to make it easy for patients across the United States to receive treatment here in Birmingham. With the financial costs continuing to increase across the county, we have developed a much less-expensive option that improves access to care to all patients, including those who simply cannot afford conventional IVF."

Dr. Hammond and the Birmingham team have created a simple and effective roadmap to treat patients locally, and from around the country. The process begins with an initial telephone consultation to get to know the patient, her medical history, and her individual needs. Next, the team will determine what other evaluation and testing might be needed before IVC and assist the patient in planning those tests locally. Once results are available, the team will review and schedule the patient's first visit to their practice to complete any final screening, review consents and enroll in the program. Upon meeting all the requirements, patients will begin taking any necessary medication prior to their final trip to Birmingham. During this last visit, final monitoring and egg retrieval will occur, and by leveraging the INVOcell device, each egg that is injected with a single sperm will placed inside the vaginal cavity. A few days later, the embryo will be transferred to the woman's uterus, and the patient can travel home that same day. The entire process for that last visit generally occurs over about 8 days. The team will work with a local lab or OBGYN to have the pregnancy test done about 10 to 12 days later. Additionally, we will work with insurance companies if coverage is available.

Dr. Hammond continued, "Inclusive of the IVC procedure, hotel and travel, the costs are much less than typically seen with conventional IVF, but the pregnancy rates are comparable."

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. Our patented medical device, the INVOcell®, enables a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC," provides patients a more natural and intimate experience in comparison to other assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments. The IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF) and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (IUI). Our commercialization strategy involves the opening of dedicated INVO Centers focused on offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with 3 centers in North America now operational), as well as selling our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

About INVO Bioscience

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

