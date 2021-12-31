Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Urban Outfitters Inc, Sells Loyalty Ventures Inc, Polaris Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: BC,
- Added Positions: EEFT, ADS, URBN, BERY, JELD, DFS, FLS, TFII, MGA, OTEX, BWA, OSK, KNX, DOOO,
- Reduced Positions: GIL, PBH, SCI, ECPG, PRAA, SSNC, IR, CIGI, JBT,
- Sold Out: LYLT, PII,
For the details of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turtle+creek+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 6,192,231 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83%
- JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 8,418,385 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
- The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 1,121,023 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 3,017,106 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 2,060,215 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93. The stock is now traded at around $93.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,179,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 79.83%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,830,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,936,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,109,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BRP Inc (DOOO)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in BRP Inc by 63.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $94.38, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Reduced: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced to a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp by 23.09%. The sale prices were between $144.87 and $173.61, with an estimated average price of $156.79. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. still held 23,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. keeps buying