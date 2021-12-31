Acima Private Wealth, Llc Buys SPDR S&P China ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New Purchases: GXC, CQQQ, RIVN, GM, IAU, IJT, VNQ, IJS, PLUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P China ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, VanEck Russia ETF, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acima Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Acima Private Wealth, Llc owns 239 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 39,343 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 338,118 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82% iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 179,784 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,117 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,635 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91%

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $109.05. The stock is now traded at around $89.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 19,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $123.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 119.73%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $325.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 143.50%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $112.85 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $113.8. The stock is now traded at around $109.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $109.55.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.72%. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $50.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Acima Private Wealth, Llc still held 78,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.71%. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Acima Private Wealth, Llc still held 60,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.16%. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $29.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Acima Private Wealth, Llc still held 16,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc reduced to a holding in VanEck Russia ETF by 20.2%. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Acima Private Wealth, Llc still held 46,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 47.96%. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Acima Private Wealth, Llc still held 2,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.