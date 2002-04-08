ResMed Announces Participation in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, beginning at approximately 1:20 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) via webcast.



More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through June 13, 2022.

About ResMed

At ResMed (: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.