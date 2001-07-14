SentinelOne Announces Key Go-To-Market Promotions

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced two executive promotions to further expand its C-suite. Mark Parrinello has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer, and Eran Ashkenazi has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately.

“Mark and Eran have played a pivotal role in contributing to SentinelOne’s growth across the globe,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. “Mark’s unparalleled sales leadership, coupled with Eran’s unwavering customer-first mindset will deliver tremendous value to SentinelOne as we continue to make the world a safer place.”

Mr. Parrinello’s leadership has been a catalyst for growing SentinelOne’s global sales footprint. In his previous role as SVP of Global Sales, Mr. Parrinello led SentinelOne’s sales organization, expanding the company’s presence and segmentation across the Americas, EMEA, and APJ amid the company’s global expansion. As Chief Sales Officer, Mr. Parrinello will manage worldwide sales operations to deliver operational excellence and support SentinelOne’s overall growth.

“Cyberattacks are a daily occurrence in every part of the world, and enterprises must deploy solutions that enable them to stay ahead of intrusion attempts in real-time,” explained Parrinello. “At SentinelOne, our mission is to redefine cybersecurity by pushing the boundaries of autonomous technology to help protect the world’s largest and most critical businesses, and simplify their cybersecurity stack. I’m proud to lead one of the best sales teams in cybersecurity.”

Mr. Ashkenazi played an integral role in maintaining a best-in-class customer experience throughout SentinelOne’s growth. In his previous role as SVP of Global Support and Services, Mr. Ashkenazi scaled SentinelOne’s support and customer success functions, leading the company to achieve a net promoter score (NPS) of 70 and best-in-class gross retention rates. Mr. Ashkenazi was also responsible for creating and running the company’s global threat services, including its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, Vigilance+MDR. As Chief Customer Officer, Mr. Ashkenazi will continue to ensure SentinelOne delivers an exceptional customer experience, and maintains its customer-first culture.

“Since our early days, I’ve had the privilege of spearheading SentinelOne’s commitment to delighting customers. Now, more than ever, it’s our mission to guide customers every step of the way on their cybersecurity digital transformation,” said Ashkenazi. “I’m excited to ensure our customers are protected and successfully reduce enterprise risk.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005635/en/