Sensata | Xirgo Partners with Ossia to Launch the Xirgo OTAC Tracker to Safely and Wirelessly Charge Asset Trackers

Sensata+Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced the Sensata+%7C+Xirgo+OTAC+%28Over+the+Air+Charging%29+Tracker+Solution which makes it easy for users to safely and simultaneously charge and store up to 400 compatible asset trackers per charging station that are used to track assets where permanent attachment or external power is an issue. The solution is ideal for fleet operators and large retailers who have shipping yards and distribution centers that can benefit from the cost savings associated with streamlining asset tracker charging and deployment.

Sensata | Xirgo’s OTAC (Over the Air Charging) Tracker Charging Station makes it easy for users to safely charge, store and access up to 400 compatible asset trackers at one time. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sensata | Xirgo collaborated with Ossia to create this charging solution using Ossia’s Cota® Real Wireless Power™ transfer technology to enable the monitoring of high-value remote assets where power is unavailable including semi-trailers, containers, forklifts, and other logistics-based assets. The mobile station is user-friendly, can wirelessly charge many OTAC-compatible asset trackers at once, including Sensata | Xirgo’s XT4700 IoT asset tracker, and can be customized to fit other asset tracking solutions in the supply chain.

Xirgo OTAC charging station’s wireless power eliminates the need for wires, cables, charging pads, or specific placement orientation, providing an easy-to-use, reliable solution to keep asset trackers charged while minimizing the effort to ensure reliability in the field. The OTAC Tracker Charging Station provides an enclosed environment that is designed for safety so that when a user opens the panel doors to deposit or retrieve a tracker, charging is paused and resumes when the doors are closed.

Retailers spend countless hours searching for lost trailers in the yard of large distribution centers. Sensata | Xirgo’s charging system offers several advantages compared to traditional, wired charging solutions to help streamline asset tracker charging and deployment and make yard checks more accessible. The solution’s benefits include:

Reducing/automating yard checks

Operational efficiencies

Dock and yard labor

Safety and liability of yard personnel

Preventing delayed goods to stores

Loading dock downtime

The new tracking solution was given an “HDT Top 20 Products” award from Heavy Duty Trucking magazine (HDT), being recognized for standing out in the areas of innovation, ability to address important industry issues, and potential to improve a fleet’s bottom line. HDT presented Sensata | Xirgo and Ossia, Inc. with the award at the TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

“Our award-winning OTAC Tracker is a first for the fleet industry,” said Shawn Aleman,Vice President and General Manager of Sensata | Xirgo. “We created a safe and easy turnkey solution that can efficiently charge and store many asset trackers at once, solving the challenge of recharging thousands of asset tracking devices between use and helping our customers realize cost savings.”

“Ossia is thrilled to work with innovative companies such as Sensata | Xirgo to bring the Cota technology to market for high-demand applications such as asset tracking,” said Doug Stovall, Chief Executive Officer of Ossia. “Sensata | Xirgo is a global, trusted brand that industries look to for innovative solutions. Integrating Cota Real Wireless Power into a broad range of Sensata | Xirgo products will increase efficiency and safety, while making a positive environmental impact.”

To learn more about Sensata | Xirgo’s OTAC solution, visit www2.sensata.com%2FXirgoOTAC.

