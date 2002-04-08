Ocuphire Pharma to Present at Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. ( OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, MBA, Founder and CEO will present a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00-8:30 AM EDT.



Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference – March 15-17, 2022 Title: Ocuphire Pharma ( OCUP , Financial) Company Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Time: 8:00 AM EDT Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Webcast Link: Register here

If you are interested in arranging a 1X1 meeting request or listening live or to a replay of the company presentation, please contact your bank conference representative or [email protected]. To access the archived recording for replay, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly-traded ( OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting refractive and retinal indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), and has been studied in 9 completed clinical trials through the end of 2021. Ocuphire reported positive top-line data for MIRA-2, the first Phase 3 registration trial for treatment of RM, and recently initiated and completed enrollment in the second Phase 3 registration trial (MIRA-3) and pediatric safety trial in RM. Ocuphire also reported positive top-line data from a Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, both alone and with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy. The company recently completed enrollment in its Phase 3 study of Nyxol for NVD. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The company is currently enrolling subjects in a Phase 2b clinical trial of APX3330 to treat DR/DME (ZETA-1). As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation, and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s recently enrolled second Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT05134974), MIRA-4 pediatric safety study in RM (NCT05223478), and Phase 3 registration trial in NVD (NCT04638660) and actively enrolling Phase 2b trial in DR/DME (NCT04692688). Ocuphire previously completed the first Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT04620213), Phase 2 trial in presbyopia (NCT04675151). For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com.

