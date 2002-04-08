Allied Copper Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Canada, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, CPRRF) (the “Company” or “Allied Copper”), is pleased to announce that the Company has received Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility which facilitates settlement transfers and electronic clearing of Allied Copper’s common shares within the USA.



DTC eligibility enables a simplified process of trading and the transferring of shares. DTC will increase liquidity within the USA due to the accelerated settlement period and expected reduction in costs to potential investors and brokers. DTC eligibility will give Allied Copper’s common shares access to a broader base of brokerage firms and institutions and in addition will increase the overall visibility of the Company.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a United States of America company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC is considered to be DTC eligible.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied Copper”) (TSX-V: CPR) ( CPRRF), headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada, is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper and/or gold assets in the Western U.S. The Company’s strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations. Allied Copper’s management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Investors and/or readers may sign up for updates on the Company’s website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com

