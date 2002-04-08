Global Tech Industries Group, Inc's. Executes a Letter of Intent with Wildfire Media Corp.

New York, NY, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ( GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Wildfire Media Corp. (“Wildfire Media”), a legal marketing company in the business of supporting law firms with client acquisition research, data-driven marketing, media planning and analysis and client retention services. A definitive purchase agreement is anticipated within 90 days.



Wildfire Media licenses the 1-800-LAW-FIRM brand to a national network of law firms committed to protecting the rights of clients in areas as diverse as consumer protection, environmental hazards, civil rights, and criminal defense among other areas. The expectation is for GTII to acquire a 100% interest in Wildfire Media Corp for a yet-to-be-determined number of the Company’s common shares, and subject to a verification of assets, and liabilities, as well as a PCAOB-compliant audit of Wildfire Media Corp books for the calendar years ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, as well as other mutual due diligence, and a proposed business plan with its related budget in a form sufficient to GTII.

David Reichman, GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, stated "When we see an opportunity to partner with an organization in the business of expanding access to legal advice and support, the GTII team will attempt to move quickly every time. We are excited to start the due diligence process with Wildfire Media, as they have indicated an understanding of the ability, knowledge and public access that GTII can provide them to continue with their growth strategy."

Ari Kresch, Wildfire Media Corp. Founder, said “Combining the significant growth potential of our national brands, like 1-800-LAW-FIRM, with a business that embraces innovative technologies like GTII is a natural next step in the evolution of our Legal Support Organization (LSO). Our focus on A.I. enabled marketing, data and technology solutions, and scale could allow us to leverage our customer base and brands that Wildfire Media has established over three decades. We look forward to closing a mutually accretive acquisition and a new future together.”

Founded in 1996, Wildfire Media provides performance-based marketing and technology solutions that enable law firms to concentrate on what they do best. Wildfire Media is establishing a Legal Support Organization (LSO) so that law firms are equipped to combine advances in the latest technologies along with best operational practices, both provided by our LSO.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Pease follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800

New York, NY 10011

[email protected]