NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and The Paley Center for Media present “Moving the Dial from the Top: Harnessing the Power of Diversity & Inclusion” on March 15th from 3:30pm – 4:30pm ET / 12:30pm – 1:30pm PT at the Verizon 5G Lab in New York City (virtual option offered). The conversation will cover how industry leaders are driving change and accelerating D&I through today’s most pressing business and societal challenges. This event is an extension of the inaugural U.S. McKenzie Delis Review on Diversity and Inclusion; Tami Erwin and John Standley are co-chairs.



Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business stated, “Living out the values of integrity, respect, and accountability for all is no longer optional. It is something we must do for ourselves, for our colleagues and for broader society. Because when we do, we prove our commitment to propelling progress forward at a time of critical importance.”

“The Paley Center for Media has a long history of celebrating diverse voices in media and a long-standing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are proud to partner with Verizon to present this most important program and thank them for their leadership and support.”

When: Tuesday, March 15, 3:30pm – 4:30pm ET

Where: The panel will be available via livestream to Paley Media Council members and Paley International Council members. The recorded panel will be available to view on The Paley Center’s YouTube channel and Verizon’s YouTube channel after March 18th. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

