Five Columbia Funds Win Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Across Six Categories

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that five Columbia funds earned 2022 U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, with four funds recognized as repeat winners and the Columbia Quality Income Fund recognized as a first-time winner. The awards evaluate funds for outperformance versus peers in their respective Lipper classifications for periods ending November 30, 2021.

Columbia Acorn European Fund, Inst

European Region Funds (16 funds1) – 10 years

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund, Inst

Science & Technology Funds (34 funds1) – 10 years

Columbia Mortgage Opportunities Fund, Inst 3

Absolute Return Bond Funds (21 funds1) – 3 years

Columbia Mortgage Opportunities Fund, Inst 2

Absolute Return Bond Funds (21 funds1) – 5 years

Columbia Quality Income Fund, Inst 3

U.S. Mortgage Funds (33 funds1) – 5 years

Columbia Select Mid Cap Value Fund, Inst 3

Mid-Cap Value Funds (43 funds1) – 5 years

The U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and 10-year performance, relative to their peers, based on Lipper’s quantitative, proprietary methodology.2 The award-winning Columbia funds showcase the firm’s consistent performance and deep expertise across asset classes and regions.

“Our investment professionals strive to deliver strong, long-term performance through pragmatic decision-making, global collaboration and a research-intense active management approach,” said William Davies, Chief Investment Officer at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “We are honored to receive multiple recognitions as it demonstrates our portfolio managers’ consistency, depth of expertise and passion for improving investor outcomes.”

To learn more about Columbia Threadneedle’s mutual funds, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.columbiathreadneedleus.com%2Finvestment-products%2Fmutual-funds.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,500 people, including over 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $754 billion of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.3

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

